Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sanofi by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,199 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $41,800,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 29.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,279,000 after purchasing an additional 651,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 24.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,643,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,260,000 after purchasing an additional 515,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.69.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. Equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.478 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 58.47%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

