Simplicity Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 145,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 89,313 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after buying an additional 25,224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 155,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,388,000 after buying an additional 129,733 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.86.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

