VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,037,143 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 85,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 14,096 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 189,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,349 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $761,000. Finally, White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 217,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.81. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

