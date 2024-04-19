Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,116 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Aptiv worth $22,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Aptiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 7.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of APTV opened at $69.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.57. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APTV. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APTV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.