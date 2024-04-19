Strs Ohio Makes New $4.23 Million Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after buying an additional 2,017,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,793,000 after buying an additional 1,947,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $159,602,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $160,475,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,019,000 after buying an additional 1,329,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.94.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $79.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

