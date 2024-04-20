SVB Wealth LLC Has $940,000 Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $127.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CNI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.