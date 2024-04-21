Raymond James & Associates Sells 799 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.31% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAPR. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $3,491,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $1,582,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $973,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $827,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS:FAPR opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $470.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.