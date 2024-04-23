Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Pool by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Pool by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.80.

Shares of POOL opened at $365.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $394.15 and a 200 day moving average of $373.05. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $307.77 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. Pool’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

