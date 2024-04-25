2,000 Shares in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Separately, F M Investments LLC increased its position in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter.

UTWO stock opened at $47.78 on Thursday. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $49.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1793 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

