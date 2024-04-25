AEW UK REIT (LON:AEWU) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $86.52

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.52 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 84.02 ($1.04). AEW UK REIT shares last traded at GBX 85.10 ($1.05), with a volume of 313,342 shares traded.

AEW UK REIT Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £133.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,063.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 86.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 93.55.

About AEW UK REIT

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company is currently invested in office, retail, industrial and leisure assets, with a focus on active asset management, repositioning the properties and improving the quality of income streams.

