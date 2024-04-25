Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Assurant by 3.9% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 47.3% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 105.8% during the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIZ. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.20.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $177.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.77 and a fifty-two week high of $189.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.75.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.36%. Analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

