J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $318,000 Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.1% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 33.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total value of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $275.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $299.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

