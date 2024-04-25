Cerity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 554,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 30,238 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 1,466.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 92,504 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,036,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,394,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,834,000 after buying an additional 399,359 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.2 %

British American Tobacco stock opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $37.65.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

British American Tobacco Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.7431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%.

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.