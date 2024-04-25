Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,217 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Bilibili by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 36,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 40,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BILI shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.26.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $20.60.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $881.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

