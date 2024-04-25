Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESRT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 216,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $9.36 on Thursday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

