Stride (NYSE:LRN) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get Stride alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on LRN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Stride

Stride Stock Performance

Shares of LRN opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. Stride has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.29.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $520.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.89 million. Stride had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stride will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 348.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 563,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after purchasing an additional 437,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,594,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Stride by 89.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 472,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,296,000 after acquiring an additional 222,866 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Stride by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after acquiring an additional 186,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Stride by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 325,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 106,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

(Get Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.