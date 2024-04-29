Bailard Inc. Buys New Holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 607,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 42,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hibbett by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 290,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett by 15.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 99.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 50,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the third quarter valued at about $2,861,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Hibbett from $74.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.79.

HIBB stock opened at $86.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.44. Hibbett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.01. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

