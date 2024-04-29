JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.4% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $68,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elite Life Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Diversified LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,260,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,451,000 after buying an additional 428,204 shares during the period. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,202.2% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 386,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after buying an additional 356,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $193.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $555.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $131.81 and a 1 year high of $200.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.36 and a 200 day moving average of $170.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

