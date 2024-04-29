Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Sells 447 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 9.6% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 8.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,416,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,908,000 after acquiring an additional 104,366 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.82.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $171.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.42. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $103.54 and a one year high of $174.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,439 shares of company stock worth $36,746,578 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

