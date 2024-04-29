Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REG. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 61,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 92,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $58.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 131.37%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

