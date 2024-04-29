Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 199 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 20,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $308,278.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,021.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,563 shares of company stock worth $10,052,551 in the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of L stock opened at $75.46 on Monday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $55.64 and a 52-week high of $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.37.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

