Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 373 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.85.

Chart Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

Chart Industries stock opened at $148.50 on Tuesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $184.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.76 and its 200 day moving average is $136.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 390.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.70.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.