Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,169 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $41.98 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.