Headlands Technologies LLC Has $44,000 Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 143.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth $64,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

Shares of ELS opened at $60.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.99. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $74.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.37%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

