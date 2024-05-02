Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Shares in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the third quarter worth about $538,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Agiliti in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti Stock Performance

AGTI opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -72.14 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $291.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.99 million. Agiliti had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $199,244.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,966,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,216,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $199,244.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,966,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,216,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $47,037.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,928 shares of company stock worth $293,460. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Agiliti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Agiliti

Agiliti Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.