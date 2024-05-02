NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Forecasted to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $27.79 Per Share

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $27.79 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $27.74. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $22.55 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.55.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $830.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $863.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $644.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $272.40 and a 1 year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,507,576 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $101,276,242,000 after purchasing an additional 827,377 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $14,606,369,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after purchasing an additional 910,009 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,586,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,728,354,000 after purchasing an additional 388,851 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.