Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.86 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.86 ($0.14). Approximately 624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 279,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.88 ($0.14).

Orcadian Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75. The stock has a market cap of £8.59 million, a PE ratio of -543.10 and a beta of -2.28.

About Orcadian Energy

Orcadian Energy Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in UKCS Seaward Licences P2244, which contains the Pilot and Harbour heavy oil discoveries; P2320, consist of Blakeney, Feugh, Dandy, and Crinan discoveries; and P2482, which include the Elke and Narwhal discoveries.

