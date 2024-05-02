Prime People (LON:PRP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $67.00

Prime People Plc (LON:PRP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 73.48 ($0.92). Prime People shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.84), with a volume of 101,325 shares trading hands.
Prime People Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67. The stock has a market cap of £8.15 million and a P/E ratio of 10.98.
About Prime People
Prime People Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides permanent and contract recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. It offers professional recruitment consultancy for the real estate and built environment sectors under the Macdonald & Company brand; and professional recruitment consultancy for the energy, renewables, and environmental sectors under the Prime Energy brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Prime People
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Prime People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime People and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.