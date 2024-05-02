Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RDI opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. Reading International has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 70.68% and a negative net margin of 13.77%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reading International stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reading International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RDI Free Report ) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,501,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,586 shares during the period. Reading International makes up approximately 1.0% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 6.77% of Reading International worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

