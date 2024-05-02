Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Holdings Cut by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Royal Gold by 1.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,280,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,165,000 after acquiring an additional 54,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 28.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,160,000 after buying an additional 51,795 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,351. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Royal Gold stock opened at $120.85 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $147.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $152.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RGLD. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RGLD

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.