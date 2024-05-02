Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Pulmonx by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 26,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $28,058.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,965.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,371,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 3,097 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $28,058.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,965.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,032 shares of company stock valued at $469,012 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pulmonx Stock Up 1.4 %

LUNG opened at $7.72 on Thursday. Pulmonx Co. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a market cap of $297.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 88.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LUNG

Pulmonx Profile

(Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.