Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sypris Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of SYPR opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.74 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,471,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,174,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 176,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

