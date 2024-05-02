Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Shares Down 1.6%

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 140.80 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 143.20 ($1.80). Approximately 559,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 610,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.60 ($1.83).

Get Wickes Group alerts:

Wickes Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 153.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 144.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £357.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1,193.33, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Wickes Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from Wickes Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Wickes Group’s payout ratio is 9,166.67%.

Wickes Group Company Profile

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, Design and Installation, and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchen, bathroom, garden and outdoor space, building supplies, tools, timber, doors, drawer fronts, decorating, flooring and tiles, electrical, hardware and roofing, painting, extensions, loft conversions, driveway, hang a shelf, and joinery and landscaping categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.