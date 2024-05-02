Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Shares Up 2.8%

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Yorkton Equity Group Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Yorkton Equity Group Company Profile

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental properties comprising residential units and commercial unit in Alberta and British Columbia. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

