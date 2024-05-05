UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UMH Properties

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -102.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.24. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08.

In other news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $155,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,049.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 244,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 124,019 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 6.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 657,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 37,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 21.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 625,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 110,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

(Get Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.