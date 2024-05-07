Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.14 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,550,000. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,772 shares of company stock worth $6,371,121. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $436.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $446.49 and its 200-day moving average is $454.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $380.96 and a 52 week high of $488.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.70.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

