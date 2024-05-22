Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 121.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,968 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 222.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALSN opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $83.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $467,263.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,525 shares of company stock valued at $858,801 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

