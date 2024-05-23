MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Position Raised by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,455,000 after purchasing an additional 101,938 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,128,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,053,000 after buying an additional 253,396 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,081,000 after acquiring an additional 22,662 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 515,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after acquiring an additional 89,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 161,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $16,578,083.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,328,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,972,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 161,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $16,578,083.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,328,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,972,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $255,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,318 shares of company stock worth $33,344,055 over the last ninety days. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $101.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.91. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.60 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. TheStreet lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.