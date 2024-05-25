Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Down 8.3% Following Insider Selling

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.3% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $289.41 and last traded at $290.34. Approximately 2,479,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,510,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $316.50.

Specifically, insider John F. Mccool sold 584 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.60, for a total value of $164,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $3,335,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.60, for a total value of $164,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 414,109 shares of company stock worth $121,583,803. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.34 and a 200 day moving average of $261.09.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

