Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $180.24 and last traded at $180.35. 2,071,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,012,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.24.

Boeing Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 451.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

