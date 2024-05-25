Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Scott N. Flanders Purchases 25,000 Shares

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) Director Scott N. Flanders bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 596,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,952.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FTHM opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.91 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 43.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Fathom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fathom in the first quarter worth $38,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fathom during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fathom during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Fathom by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 43,383 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTHM has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Fathom from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Fathom from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Fathom from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

