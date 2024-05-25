Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Scott N. Flanders Purchases 25,000 Shares

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) Director Scott N. Flanders bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 596,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,952.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
FTHM opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52.
Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.91 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 43.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.
FTHM has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Fathom from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Fathom from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Fathom from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.
