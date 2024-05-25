TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) CFO Scott A. Mell Sells 1,500 Shares

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $871,497.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.71. TriMas Co. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. TriMas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,069,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,757,000 after purchasing an additional 422,717 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,767,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 197.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 273,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 181,447 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,570,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,638,000 after purchasing an additional 167,452 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth about $3,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

