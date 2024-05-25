Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.89. 3,720,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 22,117,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -27.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 124,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 269.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 347,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 253,365 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 31.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 19,367 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

