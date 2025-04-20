Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Trading Down 5.6% – Time to Sell?

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,007 ($13.39) and last traded at GBX 1,021 ($13.58). 1,248,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,374,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,081 ($14.37).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRES shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.70) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 760 ($10.11) to GBX 805 ($10.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Fresnillo to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 840 ($11.17) to GBX 1,020 ($13.56) in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 824 ($10.96).

Fresnillo Stock Down 5.6 %

Fresnillo Increases Dividend

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 877.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 744.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.06. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Fresnillo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresnillo plc is the world’s largest silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges.

The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines.

Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

See Also

