Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lessened by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14,982 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,841,846 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $404,083,000 after acquiring an additional 391,804 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,436,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,360,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,176,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,276 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. Finally, Keyvantage Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,735,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,798 shares of company stock worth $17,696,733. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $205.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

