Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Voyager Global Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Voyager Global Management LP cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,200,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 10.5% of Voyager Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Voyager Global Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $263,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,266,582,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,564,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,745 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,798 shares of company stock valued at $17,696,733. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $205.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.