Mizuho Increases Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $11.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 19.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.70 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.99.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $97,766.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,183.76. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $844,290.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,082,590.02. This represents a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,427 shares of company stock worth $2,154,905 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,882.0% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

