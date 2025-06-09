EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $735,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 826,038 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $101,256,000 after acquiring an additional 106,677 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 103,037 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,230,014,000 after acquiring an additional 781,282 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,660,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $113.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Barclays raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

