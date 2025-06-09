ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Price Up 18.4% – What’s Next?

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) shares rose 18.4% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 75.20 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 72.70 ($0.98). Approximately 13,991,459 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 4,618,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.40 ($0.83).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 59 ($0.80) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £480.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.

Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

