Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Invests $47,000 in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,634,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 597,828 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,074,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 400,282 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,487 shares during the period.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CABA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
Shares of NASDAQ CABA opened at $1.18 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29.
Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). On average, analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.
