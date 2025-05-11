Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Invests $47,000 in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,634,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 597,828 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,074,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 400,282 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,487 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CABA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CABA opened at $1.18 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). On average, analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Cabaletta Bio Profile

(Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.